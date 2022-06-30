Richard David Valyo, 71, Indiana, passed away June 27, 2022, at his residence.
The son of Stephen and Lillian (Maudie) Valyo, he was born Sept. 16, 1950, in Indiana County.
Richard was known for his giving and good-hearted nature. He enjoyed going to lunch with former classmates and dinners with various other friends.
He will be remembered as a kind and personable man who enjoyed music from the 1960s and ‘70s.
Surviving is his sister Cecelia (Douglas) Getty, of Indiana; a brother, Dennis (Debra) Valyo, of Ford City; nephews Robert, William, Duane and Matthew; and very close friends Lisa and John Avolio, of Indiana.
Preceding Richard in death were his parents; sister Lillian; and a brother, Edward.
Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Bernard Roman Catholic Church, with Father Andrew as celebrant.
Interment in the St. Bernard Cemetery will be private.
www.lefdahlfuneral home.com