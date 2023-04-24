Richard “Dick” C. Wyatt, 84, of Indiana, passed away Friday, April 21, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
A son of Clair and Beulah (Henry) Wyatt, he was born Jan. 4, 1939, in Indiana.
Dick was a 1957 graduate of Indiana High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. For 62 years, he was the owner/operator of Wyatt Cabinet Works. Dick enjoyed spending time at his camp in Benezette and hunting, fishing and arrowhead hunting.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Donna M. (Yount) Wyatt, of Indiana; a granddaughter, Shawna Wyatt and significant other Tyler Norris, of Indiana; a former daughter-in-law, Patsy Lower and husband Brian, of Indiana; and many friends and loved ones.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two children, David Wyatt on Jan. 8, 2021, and Patty Wyatt on Dec. 1, 2021; and four siblings, James Wyatt, Donald Wyatt and two infant brothers.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday with Greg Parks, hospice chaplain, officiating. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.
