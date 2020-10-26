Richard Michael “Rick” Drawl Sr., 79, of State College, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at his home.
The son of Michael Leon “Bing” Drawl Sr. and Josephine Ann “Dolly” (Prato) Drawl, he was born June 25, 1941, in Tide.
Rick worked for Global Integrated Systems before his retirement. He had his pilot’s license and liked to fly, loved to travel, going to flea markets, refurbishing antiques, working with glass and being with people.
Surviving are his wife, Faye Ann (Duke) Drawl, whom he married July 2, 1994; son, Richard M. Drawl Jr., of Brush Valley; three stepchildren, Leise Clawson-Noel (Tracy), of Blairsville; Darla Simpson (Craig), of Huntingdon and Curtis Clawson (Heather), of Oakland Park, Fla.; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a brother, Michael L. Drawl Jr., of Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Robert A. Drawl.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. with Pastor Joshua M. Reid officiating at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
Masks or face coverings will be required and social distancing is encouraged upon entry to the funeral home as per CDC guidelines.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.