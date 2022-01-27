Richard E. 'Dick' Smith

Richard “Dick” E. Smith, 77, of Indiana, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, surrounded by his family.
Richard was born on Feb. 7, 1944, to Kenneth and Dorothy Smith in Reynoldsville. He graduated from Reynoldsville-Sykesville High School in 1962. Soon after graduating, Richard followed in his three brothers’ footsteps and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and was deployed to Vietnam until 1966.
After honorably serving his country, Richard married the love of his life, Virginia (Stanko), and they were happily married for 54 years. Together they raised three beautiful children and welcomed nine grandchildren. He had worked many years as a facility manager at Babcock & Wilcox in Homer City and as a PennDOT NICET-certified highway construction inspector until his retirement.
After retiring, Richard and Virginia enjoyed spending the winters in Florida and attending their grandchildren’s religious milestones, sporting events and graduations. Richard was a long-standing member of Zion Lutheran Church, serving on church council, supporting the food pantry and many other programs and activities. He also transported patients for Citizens’ Ambulance Service, was a former member of the Indiana Lions Club and supported the Indiana County Humane Society.
Richard was a long-standing member of the John M. Read Masonic Lodge #536 in Reynoldsville alongside his father, brothers, uncles, nephew and cousin. He was extremely proud and honored to have achieved worshipful master in 1996.
Richard is survived by his loving wife, Virginia; three children: Matthew (Graziella “Grace”) Smith, of Pittsburgh; Michele (Timothy) Poole, of Carlisle, Ohio; and Rebecca Smith, of Pittsburgh; extremely proud of eight grandchildren: Sidney Poole, Riley (Joshua) Tarter, Daniele (Daniel) Smith, Alexander Smith, Devon Stoker, Mackenzie Poole, Gabriella Smith and Paul Nichols; brothers, Charles (Betty) Smith, of Williamsport, and Arthur Smith, of Reynoldsville; brother-in-law, Kent (Diann) Stanko, of Hollidaysburg; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Schaeffer, of Indiana, and Michele (Jeff) Schwietz, of Herndon, Va.; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Dorothy; brother, William; sister, Emma “Jane” (Robert) Town; sister-in-law, Linda Smith; grandson, Benjamin Stoker; Virginia’s parents, Michael and Margaret “Peg/Bubba” Stanko; and nephew, Joel Schwietz.
Gathering of friends and family will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana. Military honors will be performed at 4 p.m. by VFW Post #1989, with a Masonic Brotherhood Service to be conducted at 6 p.m. A memorial service will be led by longtime family friend Pastor Arlene Schweitzer at 11 a.m. Saturday at Zion Lutheran Church in Indiana.
A funeral procession to Oakland Gardens at Oakland Cemetery will follow immediately afterward.
If desired, memorial donations can be made to the Wounded Warriors Project, the Indiana County Humane Society, or the Forbes Trail Post 797 Toys for Tots program.
The family extends its heartfelt gratitude for the fantastic and warm care the IRMC Hillman Cancer Center and VNA and VNA Hospice provided to our beloved husband and father.