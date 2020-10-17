Richard E. Guyer, 69, of Saltsburg, passed away on Saturday, Oct.10, 2020, at Forbes Regional Hospital.
Born Jan. 7, 1951, in Latrobe, he was a son of Wilbur H. Guyer Sr. and Betty R. (Palmer) Guyer.
An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. He also enjoyed watching wrestling and the Pittsburgh Penguins. Richard was a loving person with a great, big, beautiful heart.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Mark E. and Wilbur H. Guyer Jr.; his longtime companion, Lynn Ross; a nephew, Thomas; and a niece, Lisa.
Richard is survived by his sister, Donna L. Wilson, of Black Lick; nieces and nephews Kimberly, Carrie, Shawn, Steven, Debbra and Arthur; and three close friends whom he considered his children, Lisa Ross, Charles Ross and Joseph Palmer.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday at the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home with the Rev. David Clement officiating.
Interment will follow at Unity Cemetery.
We respectfully request your adherence to all current medical guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing, as well as your understanding as we maintain occupancy limits. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family.
