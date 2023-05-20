Richard G. Gallo, 87, of Blairsville, died Friday, May 19, 2023, at his home.
The family will receive friends at the Ferguson Funeral Home, Blairsville, on Monday, May 22, 2023, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at 10 a.m. in SS Simon & Jude Church, Blairsville.
Interment will be held in the St. Bernard’s Cemetery, Indiana. A full obituary will be published in Monday’s edition of the paper. A full obituary will be posted on the funeral home’s website today.
