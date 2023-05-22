Richard G. Gallo, 87, of Blairsville, passed away Friday, May 19, 2023, at his home.
He was born Jan. 16, 1936, in Lucernemines, the son of George Edward Gallo and Minnie Cecelia (Petrosky) Gallo. He spent most of his life in Indiana and Westmoreland counties.
Richard was a graduate of Laura Lamar High School in 1953. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps as staff sergeant. Dick was a member of SS. Simon and Jude Church, Blairsville, where he was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He worked as a regional sales manager for Federal Kemper Insurance Company until his retirement in 1998. He also was the owner and agent of Keystone Insurance Services with offices in Elderton and Blairsville.
He was an avid fisherman, outdoorsman, gardener, a fan of the Green Bay Packers and loved to thrift shop. Dick was a member of the Blairsville Elks Club #406 where he was exalted ruler in 1974-75 and district deputy in 1977-78.
He was a member of the VFW Post #5821 and was post commander from 2002-04. He also belonged to the Acacia Lodge #355, Jaffa Temple, Altoona, Indiana County Shrine Club and Coudersport Consistory. If you ever met Dick, you were given a prayer card. No matter where he was, he carried them.
He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Ann Limbacher and husband Tim, of Monroeville; daughter Karen Lynn Evanko and husband Robb, of Blairsville; grandchildren: Melissa, Michael and Matthew Limbacher; Meghan Evanko; and Robert Evanko III and fiancé Jennifer Ickes; fiancé Yvonne (Horrell) Ramsden, of Blairsville; brother Gerald Gallo, of Bethesda, Md.; brother Robert Gallo and wife Diane, of Lewes, Del.; and also several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother George Edward Gallo Jr., who died in 1934; and wife Margaret Jean (Thompson) Gallo, who died in 2016. They were married on June 7, 1958.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. today at the Ferguson Funeral Home, 25 W. Market St., Blairsville.
An Elks service will be held at 7 p.m., Masonic service at 7:15 p.m. and a wake service at 7:45 p.m.
Prayers of transfer will be held at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home prior to a 10 a.m. funeral Mass in SS. Simon and Jude Church, with Fr. Stephen R. Bugay officiating.
The Blairsville Military Honor Guard and U.S. Marine Corps will conduct military services after Mass at the church. Interment will be held in St. Bernard’s Cemetery, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Dick’s name to the Elks, 60 E. Campbell St., Blairsville, PA 15717.
