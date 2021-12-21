Richard G. Orendorff, 76, of Indiana, died Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Friends will be received Wednesday from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory of Indiana. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church, Indiana, with the Rev. Richard Owens as celebrant. Burial with military honors will follow in the church cemetery. A complete obituary will appear in Wednesday’s Indiana Gazette.
