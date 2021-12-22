Richard Grayson Orendorff, 76, of Indiana, died Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born in Yakima, Wash., on Sept. 29, 1945, he was a son of Harold S. Orendorff and Genevieve G. (Snyder) Orendorff, who preceded him in death. He was widowed on April 27, 1994, from his wife of nearly 22 years, Rita Ann (Luther) Orendorff.
Richard graduated with a bachelor’s degree in social studies from IUP. He served in the United States Marine Corps, was named “Outstanding Recruit” of Platoon 249, received the Leatherneck Magazine Dress Blue Uniform Award and was meritoriously promoted to the rank of Marine Private First Class.
Following his service in the Vietnam War, he was discharged as lance corporal in 1970. When he returned to Indiana, he worked as a foreman for PennDOT. He was then elected to serve as a district judge in Indiana County District Court 40-2-01. As quoted by Jeff Himler in TribLive, “In addition to fairness, Orendorff has gained a reputation for going the extra mile to accommodate those who are down on their luck.” He held that position for 30 years, from 1975 until his retirement in 2006.
Following retirement, Richard’s main job was that of a loving and supportive grandfather. He cherished the time he spent with his two grandchildren, Isabella and Grayson, baby-sitting them when they were younger, and then later, attending their concerts, recitals, sporting events and other activities. Simply put, he loved being their grandfather.
Richard also enjoyed snorkeling in the Bahamas. For eight years, he was a volunteer firefighter for the Indiana fire department. He was a former grand knight of the Knights of Columbus Council 1481 of Indiana.
He is lovingly remembered by his daughter, Julie Brunetto and her husband, Nicholas, and his grandchildren, Isabella and Grayson Brunetto, all of Indiana. Richard is also survived by his fiancé, Sarah Taylor, and his siblings Harry Orendorff (Carole), Annapolis, Md.; Judy Adams, Indiana; Catherine Nolen (Donald), Gretna, Va.; David Orendorff, Indiana; Debra Henninger (Warren), Greensburg; Roberta Borgo (Robert), Greensburg; and Lori Layer, Indiana. Other surviving family members are a sister-in-law, Katherine Orendorff, Katy, Texas; in-laws by marriage Marlene Buggey (Ken Dooley), Indiana; Theresa Luther (Harold Filler), Homer City; Mario Luther (Nannette), Jeannette; and Louis Eleuteri (Susan), Blairsville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, Richard was preceded in death by siblings JoAnne Peterson, Patricia Smith, Mary Beth Orendorff and Thomas Orendorff. He was also preceded in death by brothers-in-law Richard Peterson, Theron Smith, Paul Adams and Joseph Layer; niece, Kelly Carley, and nephew, Theron “Teddy” Smith Jr. Other in-laws by marriage who are predeceased are Veronica “Cookie” Morris; brothers-in-law John Morris and Rayburn Buggey; and father-in-law Mario Luther and mother-in-law Violet Luther.
Friends will be received today from 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory of Indiana. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church, Indiana, with the Rev. Richard Owens as celebrant. Burial with military honors will follow in the church cemetery.
