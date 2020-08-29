Richard Joseph Englert passed away peacefully at his Indiana home on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, surrounded by his loving family and devoted wife of 19 years, Cathy (Krupa) Englert.
Rick was born July 14, 1961, in Kittanning, to Janet (Flynn) Englert and the late John Francis Englert. He spent his formative years in Ford City, attending St. Mary’s and Ford City Catholic Schools, graduating from Ford City High School in 1980.
Following in the path of his parents, Rick enlisted in the United States military, serving in the Navy from 1980 to 1985. Rick’s service took him to many places on the flight deck of the U.S.S. Ranger, where he was awarded Sailor of the Month for preventing an ordnance catastrophe. Following an honorable discharge, Rick, like his father before him, studied at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, earning a bachelor’s degree in sociology while serving the elderly at St. Andrew’s Village as well as youths and families at Indiana Guidance Center.
In 2002, at age 39, Rick became one of the oldest recruits to the Pennsylvania State Police. Rick’s tenacity and desire to become a state trooper was fulfilled, serving the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania at Uniontown, Somerset and Indiana barracks until his retirement in May of 2020. His altruistic approach to duty and service throughout his life established him as a leader in the department, contributing to the honor of the uniform. He served his fellow police officers in the prestigious role of a mentor in the Members Assistance Program, enlisting on his background in sociology as he provided trusted support to fellow officers who had experienced trauma in the field.
Rick understood and cared about people. Rick was a character who had character. He was artistic in mediums of photography and charcoal drawings. He was a lover of nature: feeding deer, birds, groundhogs and any other animal that wandered into his backyard. He placed rescued cats in loving homes and could be found at Four Footed Friends regularly visiting and bringing treats to the homeless cats. In his free time, Rick could be found spending time on the boat with his family, riding his motorcycle in benefit rides or through the mountains of North Carolina and Tennessee. He loved music from the 1970s and ‘80s. He would often show off his musical ability to “name that tune” by recognizing songs and artists in only a beat or two. While Rick enjoyed going to many concerts, 38 Special and Neil Young were among his favorite musical artists.
Rick was a faithful man. He was an active member of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church. In mid-June 2020, he received an advanced cancer diagnosis. Throughout his fight, Rick continued to show humor, humility and relied heavily on his faith, accepting his plight with grace and dignity. Rick was 59.
In addition to his wife, Cathy, Rick is survived by his mother, Janet Englert, of Ford City; stepchildren, Michelle (Jason) Shirk, of Colver, and Megan (Ryan) Fields, of Indiana; grandchildren, Madison Shirk, Gabri’el Shirk and Isaac Wolfe; siblings, Monica Englert, Susan (Paul) Wolfe and Gregory (Gina) Englert, all of Ford City, John Englert Jr., of Harrisburg, and
Marjorie (Brian) Hobaugh, of Cranberry Township;
godparents, William and Sylvia Englert, of New Kensington; numerous nieces, nephews, relatives; and many friends, including the brother and sisterhood of the Pennsylvania State Police.
He was preceded in death by his father, John F. Englert; maternal grandparents, Eleanor (Erickson) and Richard Joseph Flynn; paternal grandparents, Anna (McKernan) and James Englert; and aunt, Cynthia Flynn.
Friends will be received on Monday from 2 to 9 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home of Indiana. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Our Lady of Assumption Church in Lucernemines with Father John A. Pavlik as celebrant. Burial will follow in the St. Charles Cemetery, Nanty Glo.
Thank you to Rick’s medical team at Shadyside Hospital, to the brother and sisterhood of the Pennsylvania State Police and to his friends and family for their unwavering support.
As per current CDC recommendations, masks and social distancing will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Four Footed Friends, 220 Beck Road, Indiana, PA, 15701.