Richard J. “Richie” Lightner, 29, of New Bethlehem, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, March 20, 2022, at his home of natural causes.
He was born Dec. 27, 1992, in Clarion, to Richard E. and Sharon K. (Lukehart) Lightner.
Richie was a 2011 graduate of West Shamokin High School and obtained his bachelor’s degree in Petroleum Engineering from Marietta College in Ohio. He was employed as the operations/maintenance supervisor with ATI Steel in Vandergrift and lived most of his life in the Dayton area. He loved being on or around the water, boating and beaches. Richie enjoyed fishing, gardening, cooking, playing video games and spending time with his family and friends. He will be lovingly remembered for taking care of everyone around him.
He is survived by his parents; his paternal grandparents, Richard “Dick” and Dorothy “Dot” Lightner, of Dayton; his maternal grandmother, Linda Bradford, of Indiana; his uncle, Mike Travis, of Indiana; aunt, Christina Perry, of Creekside; cousins, Glenn Travis, Melissa Perry and Michael Perry; and second cousins, Brook and Parker Travis.
Richie was preceded in death by his aunt, Tracy (Lightner) Travis.
Services will be private. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements were handled by Bauer-Bly Funeral Home Inc.
For those wishing to send an online condolence to Richie’s family or view a video tribute, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.