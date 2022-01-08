Richard J. “Rick” Banks, 74, of Indiana, died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Born Feb. 9, 1947, in Altoona, he was the son of Richard E. Banks and Jeanette (Stone) Banks.
Rick was of the Lutheran faith. He was a 1965 graduate of Blairsville High School and had attended IUP. Rick was a U.S. Navy veteran having served during the Vietnam War aboard the USS King DLG-10 and was also in the Naval Reserve for many years.
He was retired and also ran a family business, Magellan Rug Company in Indiana. He was a member of Ducks Unlimited and also the American Legion Post #141, Indiana. He loved fishing, hunting, music, especially jazz, and was a big Pittsburgh Penguins fan and Penn State football fan.
Surviving are his wife of 51 years, Kathleen (Vresilovic) Banks, Indiana; sons, Richard J. Banks II, Indiana, and Matthew D. Banks, Indiana; grandson, Henry James Banks; sisters, Jennifer Varrato and husband Colin, Blairsville and Julie Davis and husband Michael, Blairsville; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family will receive friends at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, Tuesday from 3 to 8 p.m.
A funeral service will be held at the funeral home Wednesday at 11 a.m. The Rev. John Smaligo will officiate. VFW Post #5821 & the American Legion Post #0407 will conduct military services Wednesday morning.
Interment will take place in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.