Richard J. Wheeler, 65, of NuMine, passed away Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at Forbes Regional Medical Center, Monroeville.
He was born Aug. 13, 1956, to Dick Jesse and Ruth Ellen (Swope) Marshall in Coalport.
Richard lived in Arizona, Erie and Florida for years before moving back to NuMine. He enjoyed going to the races, making beer and making people laugh. He was a self-employed truck driver.
Richard is survived by his mother, Ruth Marshall, of NuMine; brother, Donald Wheeler, of Marion Center; sister, Tammy Jo (William) Bothell, of Creekside; nephews, Ryan Wheeler, of Ernest; Jarod (Lauren) Wheeler, of Dayton; Jesse Wheeler, of Dayton; Buddy (Tessa) Wheeler, of Creekside; Zach Bothell, of Creekside; and Jacob Bothell, of Longhorne; and nieces, Margaret Wheeler, of Marion Center, and Marie Wheeler, of Ernest. He was preceded in death by his father and a brother, Jesse Dick Wheeler.
At Richard’s request, all services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc., Rural Valley. Online condolences can be given at www.carsonboyer.com.