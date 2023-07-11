Richard John Muth Jr., 28, of Clarksburg, passed away Friday, July 7, 2023, in Torrance, as the result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
The son of Richard J. Muth Sr. and Christina (Lapinski) Muth, he was born Sept. 21, 1994, in Allentown.
Richard was a graduate of Upper Perkiomen High School, Class of 2013. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and was employed with Cove PREP, Torrance.
He attended Saints Peter & Paul Orthodox Church in Homer City.
He loved animals and was an avid outdoorsman, especially hunting, fishing and gardening, along with going to the shooting range.
Surviving is his wife, Angela L. (Knapp) Muth, whom he married on Dec. 21, 2021; his parents of Bechtelsville; paternal grandfather Roger Muth (Glennta), of Shimersville; paternal grandmother Dorothy Muth, of Allentown; maternal grandparents Edward and Sheila Lapinski Jr., of Red Hill; three sisters, Brittany Muth, of Philadelphia, Desira Muth, of Bechtelsville, and Leicia Muth, of East Greenville; a niece, Zara Miller, of Bechtelsville; and several aunts and uncles.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Shoemaker Funeral Home, Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville.
Funeral service will be held in Pennsburg, with interment in Huff’s Union Cemetery, Alburtis.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences visit www.shoemakerfamily services.com.
