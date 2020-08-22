Richard John Patterson

Richard John “Jack” Patterson, 81, of Indiana, and formerly of Sharon, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at the Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born Feb. 24, 1939, in Sharon, he was a son of the late Richard M. Patterson and Katherine (Boratko) Patterson. He was the husband of Virginia L. (Brandon) Patterson, whom he married July 3, 1966.
Jack was a 1957 graduate of Sharon High School. He joined the U.S. Army and served in Korea during the Vietnam War era. Jack worked nearly 10 years for the National Steel Castings Company in Sharon. He also had a 10-year career as a U.S. mail carrier delivering mail in Sharon.
Jack loved listening and dancing to polka music. He also enjoyed the outdoors where he hunted deer and other small game. Jack was a big sports fan, and while he always enjoyed watching his favorite teams compete on television, he especially looked forward to attending the games played by his grandchildren. He truly treasured the times he spent with his family.
In addition to his wife, “Ginger,” Jack is remembered by his daughters: Kathy Chathams (Rob), Altoona; and Leslie Hubbert (Jason), Indiana.
He is also sadly missed by his grandchildren: Madison Hubbert; Jacob Hubbert; Colton Chathams; Cody Chathams; Tiffany Clancy (Nate); Morgan Chathams; and Robbie Chathams. He is also survived by his brother, Robert Patterson (Elaine), Niles, Ohio, and by several nieces and nephews.
He was only preceded in death by his parents.
Friends of Jack are invited to a celebration of his life that is planned for Saturday, Sept. 5, from 2 until 7 p.m. at the Patterson Polkarosa.
In honor of Jack’s mother, please make memorial donations in his name to the American Cancer Society. Please visit their website to donate at www.cancer.org.
Online condolences may be made at www.rbfh.net.