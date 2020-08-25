After a courageous battle with cancer, Richard Kuffa has gone home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Richard passed peacefully at home on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Richard was born April 20, 1944, in Beyer to Frank and Margaret (Bruno) Kuffa. He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Deborah; three children: son Vincent (Heather) Kuffa, Bella and Carter; daughters, Tracy (Dan) Lewis, Tessa (Russell) Bowman, Spencer Lamar (Katlyn), and Teri (Tony) Enderle, Mitchell and Ava; stepson, Earnest (Michelle) Bourdeau and six children; stepdaughter, Audry Kennedy and three children; as well as two step-great-grandchildren.
Also surviving are his brothers, Butch (Mary Ann), Ron and Len (Tammy); sister, Marianne (Joe) Slovinsky; uncle, Rudy Bruno; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Richard loved being surrounded by his family, always the first to lend a helping hand and ready with a joke to make you laugh. He loved Polka Sundays and would listen to the radio while dancing and singing along with his wife, Deb. We will forever miss the “Happy Polka Sunday” texts!
He had the biggest heart and a sense of humor that touched anyone who had the pleasure of being in his company. He enjoyed hosting his many friends and family over the years and was always the life of the party. If you were lucky enough to meet Richard, you surely never forgot him.
Richard retired from General Motors, where he worked as a tool and die maker in Sandusky, Ohio. He was an avid deer hunter and classic car lover. Deer season was a time Richard looked forward to every year, spending the week with his three brothers, favorite brother-in-law and other family and friends, hunting, playing cards, non-stop eating and laughing till they cried. Along with these passions, he was a member of St. Mary Mother of God parish in Yatesboro, where he enjoyed singing in the choir and looked forward to volunteering in the annual fish fry.
Richard was preceded in death by parents Frank and Margaret, niece Darlene and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to niece Tara Slovinsky for all her love and support throughout Richard’s illness. We are forever grateful.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to AseraCare Hospice, Johnstown or Four Footed Friends.
A funeral Mass will be held on Friday at 10:30 a.m. from St. Mary, Mother of God Church, Yatesboro. Friends and Family will be received one-hour prior. Masks must be worn inside the church.
Burial will take place in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Sagamore.