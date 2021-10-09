Richard L. Bozich, 66, of Josephine, died Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center in Indiana.
He was born Jan. 26, 1955, in Oakland, to A. Louis Bozich and Helen (Linkowski) Bozich.
He had attended the former Vale Tech in Blairsville. Richard had worked in the coal mines and was an all-around great handyman. He was a Burrell Township Library board member, enjoyed wildlife and cheered on all Pittsburgh sports teams. He also loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Richard is survived by his wife of 23 years, Ruby L. (Skinner) Bozich, of Josephine; son, Benjamin Rennow and wife Chryl, Strongstown; daughters, Tabitha Cox and husband Christopher, Buford, S.C., and Casandra Hill-Sokol and husband Colin, Calif.; grandchildren, Haylee, Hannah, Nathan, Garett, James, Cooper, Eli, Logan and Christian; brothers, Donald and Michael Bozich; and sisters, Maryanne Diluigi, Carol Bozich and Amy Neubert.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family will receive friends at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, on Monday from 2 to 5 p.m. A funeral service will be held directly after at 5 p.m. with Pastor Gary Alberding officiating.