Richard L. “Dick” Campbell, 91, of Blairsville, passed away on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
He was born Dec. 9, 1931, in Indiana, the son of Dean Campbell and Nellie (George) Campbell.
Dick was a graduate of Indiana High School. He was a member of United Presbyterian Church, Blairsville. Dick worked as a car salesman for many years, having worked for Bonarrigo’s, Luther, Bosco and Sendell. As a dedicated salesman, he earned many awards during his career.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Nancy (Watts) Campbell, of Blairsville; daughter Lori Campbell, of Walterboro, S.C.; son David Campbell and wife Amy, of Fredricksburg, Va.; grandchildren, Emma and Haley Campbell; and longtime friend Russell Bonarrigo, of Blairsville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dean and Nellie (George) Campbell; stepmother Ann (Allison) Campbell; and brother Vincent Campbell.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 6 p.m. with the Rev. Timothy Monroe officiating.
Interment will be held in Grandview Cemetery, Johnstown.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, PA 15717.