Richard L. “Rich” Peterson, 93, of Blairsville, passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022, at his home.
The son of Edward L. Peterson and Theresa (Lovell) Peterson, he was born Oct. 24, 1928, in Punxsutawney.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and served in the National Guard. Rich was a member of the Blairsville VFW Post #5821 and belonged to the First Church of Christ. He retired from Penelec after 20 years of service. He enjoyed hunting, drinking his coffee while sitting on his porch and spending time with his grandchildren.
Rich is survived by three sons, William L. Peterson and wife Vali, of Grove City; Richard L. Peterson Jr. and wife Patricia, of Mechanicsburg; and Michael A. Peterson, of Colorado; two daughters, Kathy Irene Griffith and husband Thomas, of Bolivar, and Barbara J. Detwiler, of Blairsville; 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; a sister, Helen R. McClaren, of Torrance; and a brother, James L. Peterson, of Florida.
In addition to his parents, Rich was preceded in death by his wife, Jane E. (Foster) Peterson in 2011; a sister, Florence McClain; and three brothers, Edward, Jack and Victor Peterson.
In keeping with Richard’s wishes, all services will be private.
Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to First Church of Christ, 104 Maple St., Bolivar, PA 15923.
