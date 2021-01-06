Richard L. Smith Sr.

Richard Lee Smith Sr., 75, Indiana, died Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, while at Conemaugh Hospital, Johnstown.
The son of Leonard Dale and Margaret Corinda (Lewis) Smith, he was born Dec. 11, 1945, in Indiana.
Richard was an entrepreneur and developed D&D Truck Lines, HMS Trucking and Smith Truck Parts & Repair.
Friends of Richard will remember his good sense of humor and his ability to tell stories.
He was a family man who cherished time spent with his family, especially the grandchildren, traveling with his wife, taking people out on his pontoon boat and letting the grandchildren drive. He also enjoyed nature, picnics and camping. In his spare time, he could be found taking his Corvette to car shows with his family. He was a member of the Moose and Masonic Lodge.
Richard will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Surviving are his loving wife, Helen M. (Lantz) Smith; children, Margaret L. “Peggy” Crowe and husband David, Derry, Dianna M. “Ciss” Hilton and husband Michael, Homer City, Richard “Lee” Smith Jr. and his wife, Sarah, Blairsville, Christine Dunlap and husband Bob, Indiana, and Ronald “Scott” Barclay, Gastown; 12 grandchildren, David N. and Samuel L. Crowe, Rebecca M. Hullenbaugh and Joshua M. Hilton, Leo J. Unger-Smith and Morgan L. Smith, Connor and Jenna Barclay, Nichlos Eller, and Dalton, Michael and Robert Dunlap; eight great-grandchildren; four brothers, Edward J. Smith and his wife, Jean, Greensburg, William B. Smith, Keller, Texas, Timothy L. Smith and his wife, Deborah, Creekside, and Arthur L. Smith and his wife, Mary Jane “MJ,” York; sister-in-law, Donna Smith, Nashville, Tenn.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding Richard in death were his parents; brother Robert D. Smith; and granddaughter Emma Elizabeth Dunlap.
Friends will be received on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. An additional hour of viewing we be held on Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. with a funeral service immediately following in the Lefdahl Chapel with James Irwin officiating. Interment will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery.
As with COVID-19 restrictions, face masks must be worn and social distancing observed.