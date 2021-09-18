Richard Lee “Dick” Coble, 74, of Burnside, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.
Born Nov. 18, 1946, in Burnside, he was the son of Ord A. and Jane (Biss) Coble.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Terri (Coble) Snyder; daughters-in-law, Brenda (Clark) Coble and Christy (Munkel) Coble; sisters, Helen Weaver, Elva Coble and Janet Tajgiszer; and brothers, Fred Coble, Randy Coble and Bob Coble.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Carol (Morley) Coble; sons, Dennis Coble, Mahaffey, Richard (Tara) Coble Jr., Tappahannock, Va., and Jeffery (Lisa) Coble, Woodbridge, Va.; son-in-law, Mike Snyder; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He was the brother of Jean (Dick) Stauffer, Betty Coble, Allen (Toki) Coble, Donald (Sylvia) Coble, Ronald (Nancy) Coble, Floyd “Ken” (Barb) Coble and Kathleen (Art) Hartman.
He was the owner and operator of Coble Service and Repair for 50 years. Dick took pride in his family, friends and community. He loved spending time at their family camp in Austin. His good sense of humor brought smiles to the faces of anyone he knew. He served on the Burnside Council prior to becoming the mayor, an office he held for four years. He was a long-standing member of Punxsutawney Masonic Lodge and Glen Campbell American Legion.
At the request of the deceased, there will be no viewing or visitation. All services will be at the convenience of the family.
Moriconi Funeral Home, Inc., Northern Cambria, is in charge of the arrangements.