Richard Lockhart

“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.”
2 Timothy 4:7
On Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, Richard Eugene Lockhart, 79, finished his course here on earth at his Commodore-area home. Dick is now in the presence of his Lord and Savior with his loved ones.
The son of Elmer and Betty (Clawson) Lockhart, he was born on Sunday, March 9, 1941, in Green Township, Indiana County.
Dick was a graduate of Purchase Line High School, Class of 1959. He looked forward to attending breakfast gatherings with his classmates.
On Nov. 23, 1963, he married Vici Kay Mumau. They had celebrated over 57 years of marriage together.
Dick was a faithful servant of Cookport Baptist Church, where he had been a lifetime member. He served as a deacon and superintendent, as well as generously devoting countless hours of his time to care and maintenance of the church. One of Dick’s favorite pastimes was attending concerts, particularly Gospel music performances. Along with his wife, Vici, he was a member of a Bible study group.
He had a strong work ethic at home, at church and at his places of employment. Dick was previously employed by Campus Sportswear, McCreary Tire and Rubber Co., the Pa. Dept. of Transportation and the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale. Since the 1980s, Dick’s funeral home work family has been blessed with friendship and his professionalism.
Dick belonged to the Marion Center Men’s Dart League. A car enthusiast, Dick liked going to car shows and taking drives in his ’55 Crown Vic.
One of Dick’s favorite ways to relax was going on fishing outings with his buddy, Paul.
Dick thoroughly loved spending time with his two beloved grandchildren, Lily and Gabe, and with the pet golden retriever dogs who had graced the Lockhart family home over the years.
Dick is survived by his wife, Vici; his two daughters, Shelley Lockhart and Dee Dee Krivonick and husband, David; his two grandchildren, Lily Grace Krivonick and Gabriel David Krivonick; his sister, Jan Blystone and husband, Bob; and his two sisters-in-law, Barb Sarnosky and husband, Bob, and Lois Lockhart; as well as his numerous nieces and nephews, including his special little friend, Remy.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Gary Lockhart; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Faye and Victor Mumau; and his sister-in-law, Penny Mumau.
Family and friends will be received on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of the 1 p.m. funeral service at Cookport Baptist Church in Cookport, with his son-in-law, Pastor David Krivonick, officiating. Interment will take place at East Mahoning Cemetery in Purchase Line.
Due to the COVID pandemic, Dick’s family respectfully requests that you please wear a mask or face covering while inside the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be forwarded to the Cookport Baptist Church Building Fund in care of: 993 Route 240 Hwy, Commodore, PA 15729.
Arrangements are with the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale. Please visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Dick’s guestbook and share a condolence message.