Richard M. Joseph

Richard Milton Joseph, 79, of Laurel, Del., passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford, Del., with his loving wife, Barbara, by his side.
Born on Feb. 5, 1941, in Johnstown, he was the son of Russell Joseph and Lovica Baker Joseph.
Affectionately known as “RJ,” he graduated from United High School, in Armagh, in 1959, where he studied vocational agriculture. He was particularly proud of the Keystone Degree that he was awarded for farming in 1960. After high school, he enrolled and later graduated from Williamsport Technical Institute with a degree in diesel technology in 1962; the school later became affiliated with Penn State University to become the Pennsylvania College of Technology (Penn College). He was active with the Penn State Alumni Association and loved Nittany Lions football. He earned a teaching certificate for diesel mechanics from the University of Pittsburgh and numerous teaching and training certificates from Caterpillar Inc. (CAT).
RJ worked for CAT heavy equipment dealerships including Beckwith Machinery Company of Indiana; Giles & Ransome Inc. in Bensalem; and as facility and operations manager at Cleveland Brothers in Indiana. He enjoyed mentoring young diesel technicians as they progressed within the CAT organization.
After retiring, he and his wife, Barbara, moved to Laurel, Del., where he was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church until its closure. He took great pride in co-directing the Tuesday evening free soup social at Christ Church from September 2009 and continuing at Centenary United Methodist Church in Laurel through September 2019. Rich was a member of the Odd Fellows Charity Lodge #27 in Laurel. He enjoyed spending time with his friends, gardening, golfing and cooking. He got the most satisfaction in dedicating his time to community service.
Rich is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Foster Joseph; brothers Robert Joseph (Diane) and Ronald Joseph (Jaci); sons Joel Joseph (Michelle), Bruce Joseph and Keith Joseph (Erica); daughters Pam Pietro (Brian) and Lisa Oliviera (Israel); stepdaughter, Lee Ann Geist (Rich); and eight grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Russell Joseph Jr. and his first wife, Linda.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mr. Joseph’s memory to the Friendly Sunshine Class of Centenary United Methodist Church, 200 W. Market St., Laurel, DE 19956, or the Odd Fellows Lodge #27, 319 Poplar St., Laurel, DE 19956.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.