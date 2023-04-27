Richard Merle “Dick” Sherry, 82, of Indiana, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2023.
Born on June 12, 1940, in Punxsutawney, and raised in Dayton, he was the son of William and June (Rugh) Sherry.
Dick was a graduate of Grove City College. After moving to Indiana, he began a longtime radio career with WDAD and WQMU in 1967, where he worked in the sales department. He eventually became the general manager and, ultimately, purchased both stations in 1989 from Progressive Publishing of Clearfield, and formed RMS Media Management Inc. He was a longtime member of the PA Association of Broadcasting and a proud and active supporter of the Teddy Bear Fund Drive, the Indiana Area Bridal Show and the Q-Stick Challenge.
On April 3, 1969, he joined the Indiana Fire Company, serving as fire chief from 1979-1985. He also served the company as president, vice president, lieutenant, captain and dive master.
Dick was an avid outdoorsman and was a life member of the Stone Creek Hunting & Fishing Camp, where he served in the capacity of president for a time. He also enjoyed many years playing on the Coney Island softball team and was an avid fan of the Steelers, Pirates and NASCAR. He was a life member of the BPOE 931, the Masonic Lodge, served on the board of directors of The Salvation Army and was a member of the Indiana County Fair Board. Dick was also a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Indiana.
Preceding him in death were his parents. Surviving is his wife, Lisa (Claar) Sherry, whom he married on Sept. 9, 2000, in Winchester, Va.; his daughter, Kathy Newquist (Traci Grumbling) of Heilwood; sons Donald Sherry (Karla Moschella), of Altoona, Michael Sherry (Chris), of Cranberry, and Mark Sherry (Chris), of Leander, Texas; two stepchildren, Kristin Claar, of Altoona, and Matthew Claar (Rob Hudson), of Washington, D.C.; a sister, Sondra Sloniger (Ronald); and a brother, William Sherry (Jane).
Holding a very special place in his heart were his 10 grandchildren: Luke Newquist (Whitney), Zach Newquist, Dayne Ross (Sarah), Chynna Sherry (Nick), Bridget Sherry, Tanner Sherry, Jordan Sherry, Morgan Sherry, Mara Sherry and Marc Sherry; and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be no public viewing or service at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date and time to be announced.
The Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, of Indiana, is assisting the family with arrangements. Donations in Dick’s memory can be made to The Teddy Bear Fund Drive, 840 Philadelphia St., Indiana, PA 15701.
