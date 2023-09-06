Richard Neal Tomb

Richard “Dick” Neal Tomb, a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, has died following a stroke on Aug. 31, 2023, in Sarasota, Fla., at age 99.
He was the son of J.B. Tomb and Cora Pearl (Miller) Tomb, born on March 20, 1924. He graduated Homer City High School in the Class of 1942 and was very proud of having four years of letters in basketball, as well as being on a championship team.
He served in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific Front during World War II, on the LSM 460. When he returned home, he married Jean Altemus on Oct. 29, 1946; they spent 76 years together until Jean died on Dec. 11, 2022.
They were blessed with two sons, Richard “Rick” Clyde Tomb and Dennis Neal Tomb, who passed away in 2005. Rick has two children, Jessica Duffy of Brentwood, N.H., and Benjamin Tomb, of Denver.
Dennis had three children, Autumn (Tomb) LaRotunda, Brandi (Tomb) Turcovsky and Charles Tomb. His grandchildren are Colin and Liam Duffy, Joey and Summer LaRotonda, and Sloane Turcovsky.
Dick was a devoted family man and was an active member of Hebron and Penn Hills United Presbyterian Churches, serving as elder and deacon over the years. He drove a truck for most of his life, mostly for Exxon, and loved all his cars. After he retired, he was active in several golf and bowling leagues, often as treasurer or secretary.
Though he died at his son’s home in Florida, he lived in Homer City, Brush Valley, and Penn Hills for most of his life, as well as in Beatty Point Independent Living, Monroeville.
Funeral services will be held at Trenz Funeral Home Inc., 11110 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills, on Saturday at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Brush Valley United Methodist Cemetery.
