Richard P. Rinkus, 90, of Indiana, died Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born on May 1, 1932, in Ernest, he was a son of William George Rinkus and Anna (Pluto) Rinkus. He was the husband of Lynn Clark, whom he married Jan. 2, 1999.
Following his graduation from Indiana Area High School, Dick served as a corporal in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He then graduated from the Veterans Trade School in Johnstown, where he earned a certificate for mechanical drafting.
Dick will be remembered by many in the Indiana area as the person who helped design and build their “dream homes.” Over his 40-year career, he built well over 100 custom homes in the area, always striving to add those special touches that made every new home unique and personal for each specific family. His work truly was his hobby.
He was also a very patriotic man and was proud to be an American. He enjoyed reading National Geographic and learning about history across the country and around the world. In addition, he loved to travel, but at the same time was always glad to return to his favorite spot on earth: Indiana.
A long-ago Sunday pastime was sharing his love of nature by taking his family on road trips to Cook Forest and Musser’s Dam. In later years, he looked forward to summer fishing trips to Boothbay Harbor, Maine, where he caught many a striper aboard the Black Jack.
He was a devout Catholic and long-time member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church, Indiana.
In addition to his wife, Lynn, he is survived by his siblings, Dolores Mauger, of Pueblo, Colo.; Donald Rinkus, of Winter Springs, Fla.; and Eugene Rinkus, of Orlando, Fla. His children are Carol Churchill (Kenneth), of Hilton Head, S.C.; Marcy Rearick (Michael), of Indiana; Richard F. Rinkus, of Indiana; and James Rinkus, of Oakland, Md. Dick was grandfather to Pamela Morrison (Aaron), of Mars; Matthew Rearick (Erin), of Sarver; Jessica Churchill (Anthony Costa), of Riverside, R.I.; Rachel Rinkus, of St. Louis; and Megan Rinkus, of Kirksville, Mo. His great-grandchildren include Maksim Morrison, Harper Rearick and Anthony Costa. His stepchildren are Laurie Frumiento (Carmine), of Auburn, Maine, and Jeffrey Clark (Jamie), of Downingtown. His step-grandchildren are Iain, Ellena, Ethan, Anna, Emma and Amelia Frumiento and Isabella, Ryland and Jackson Clark. His step-great-grandchildren are Avery and Ethan Keller.
Dick was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara (Harkovich) Rinkus; his parents; and his brothers, William and Raymond.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church with the Rev. Richard Owens, OFM, Cap., as celebrant.
Service arrangements are under the direction of Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, of Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Bernard Regional Catholic School, 300 Clairvaux Drive, Indiana, PA 15701, or VNA Hospice, 850 Hospital Road, Suite 3000, Indiana, PA 15701.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting rbfh.net.