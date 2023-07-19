Richard R. McCormick, 97, passed away Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
He was born July 7, 1926, in Stoneboro. He was the son of John Reed and Ruth (Limber) McCormick.
He served in World War II in the U.S. Navy Seabees in the South Pacific and China. After returning to the states and leaving the service, he was employed by the A&P. He was transferred to Ligonier in 1949 to an assistant manager position and was later promoted to manager. He retired from the A&P.
He was a member of the Tall Cedars of Lebanon for 70 years. He was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Mabel McCormick (Coleman); sister May Adams (McCormick); brother Thomas McCormick; and Daughter Tamera M. Dunlevy (McCormick).
He is survived by daughter Patricia Maxwell (McCormick) and her fiance Larry McGhee; two grandchildren: Ryan Dunlevy and wife Maureen Dunlevy (Herlihy) and Clark Maxwell; and four great-grandchildren: Brendan Dunlevy, Kaylee Dunlevy, Patrick Dunlevy and Fiona Dunlevy. He is also survived by siblings Audrey McNutt (McCormick), Virginia (Ginny) Empfield (McCormick), and Philip McCormick and wife Betty; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. followed by a masonic service at 7 p.m. Monday, July 24, at the Snyder-Green Funeral Home, 402 E. Church St., Ligonier, (724) 238-2611.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Covenant Presbyterian Church, followed by full military honors at Ligonier Valley Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.