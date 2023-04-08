Richard “Rich” Blair Shank, 41, of Indiana, passed away Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The son of Richard I. and Sandra G. (Coffman) Shank, he was born Oct. 31, 1981, in Indiana.
Rich was a graduate of Marion Center Area High School, Class of 2000. He had been employed more than 20 years as a coal miner before opening his own business, 1st Class Mobile Tire. He also was employed by Don Huey, towing automobiles.
Rich was a loving, caring and devoted husband and father who loved to watch his daughter cheer. He enjoyed the outdoors, watching dirt track racing and soaking up sunshine at Myrtle Beach.
His biggest joy was time spent with family and many friends.
Surviving are his mother, Sandra G. Shank, Home; wife Rebecca (Brodrick) Shank, and his daughter, Anna, both of Indiana; a brother, Shawn (Kelly) Shank, Smicksburg; nephews Carter and Easton Shank, Smicksburg; Rebecca’s parents, Larry and Donna Brodrick, Blairsville; and brother-in-law Mark Brodrick, Lucernemines.
Preceding Rich in death was his father.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. Funeral service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel with Pastor Dick Motzing officiating.
In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe account will be set up in memory of Rich for Anna’s college fund.