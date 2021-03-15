It is with great sadness that the family of Richard “Rich” DeBastiani Col. (Ret.), 81, announce his sudden passing on Thursday, March 11, 2021.
Rich led a full life. He was born Sept. 9, 1939, in Colver, to Elario and Josephine (Tozzini) DeBastiani. He graduated from IUP with a mathematics degree, and later received a master’s from Tulane University in operations research. He participated in ROTC in college and stayed in the military for much of his career. His decorations include the Legion of Merit and Bronze Star Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster. He was a published author.
Following his retirement from the Army, he helped start a company and served as the COO at Information Technology Solutions Inc. before retiring to southwest Florida. Rich was an avid outdoorsman with a passion for fishing Pa.’s trout streams, Colorado rivers, and the mangroves/waters off Pine Island Sound.
Rich leaves loving memories to be cherished by his wife of 61 years, Iris (Chapman); his son, Jeff (Teresa) DeBastiani, of Lake Orion Mich.; his daughters, Ally (Karl) DeBastiani-Knipling, of Denver; and Kim (Jerry) Laatsch; his brother, Leroy (Rena) DeBastiani, of Ebensburg; and sisters-in-law, Pat Dean and Mona Carole Chapman. He has four wonderful grandchildren, Jon, Jessica, Jack and Emma.
He was preceded in death by his brother, John Dean.
Rich could be a man of few words, but he loved the company of others, especially spending time with his family. His last days were happy ones, he had received his last COVID vaccine and, although waiting for Iris’ second, was already making plans for one last trip to Italy. A well-lived life and a person loved by many.
In lieu of flowers please feel free to make a donation to your local Salvation Army, or to Christ Lutheran Church, Cape Coral, Fla.