Richard “Rick” Carlson, 62, of Magnolia, N.C., formerly of Blairsville, died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, as a result of an auto accident.
He was born March 11, 1958, in Westmoreland County, a son of Richard and Donna (Weinell) Carlson. He was a 1976 graduate of Blairsville High School and graduated from Penn State University. Rick enjoyed hunting, reading and talking to his friends. He previously was a member of First United Methodist Church, Blairs-ville. He worked at Nash-Johnson Farms in Magnolia.
Rick is survived by his sister, Sharon Cassatt and husband Donald, of Eldersburg, Md., and his nieces, Shannon Grissom, Taylor Cassatt, Sarah Cassatt and Jordan Cassatt.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in Blairsville Cemetery, where he will be interred beside his parents. James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville, is handling the arrangements.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.