Richard “Rick” Mark Pezzi, 69, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg.
Born Feb. 11, 1952, in Latrobe, he was the son of Kelley Pezzi and Norma (Carmo) Pezzi.
Rick was a 1970 graduate of Blairsville High School. He was a designer for Elliott Company in Jeannette for 42 years and was a past member of the Italian Mutual Aid Society, Blairsville. Rick enjoyed woodworking and traveling with his wife, Mary, in Italy. He was known as “Mr. Fix It” by his neighbors.
Surviving are his loving wife of 40 years, Mary (Kurant) Pezzi, Greensburg; sister, Nancy Stella and husband Marv, Blairsville; nephews Joseph Stella and wife Tara, Wexford, and Mark Stella and Cassie, Connecticut; great-nephew Sam Stella; great-niece Jessica Stella; aunts Vera Pesci, Ohio, and Sally Carmo, Blairsville; and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family will receive friends at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, on Monday, from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held at 2 p.m. in SS. Simon & Jude Church, Blairsville, with Fr. Stephen R. Bugay officiating.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to: Blairsville Veterans Memorial Flag Display Comm., 291 Heybert Drive, Blairsville, PA 15717; St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Blairsville Hometown Hero Banners, 300 S. Brady St., Blairsville, PA 15717.
Interment will take place in SS. Simon & Jude Cemetery Blairsville.