Richard Stone

Richard E. “Stoney” Stone, 94, of Black Lick, died Friday, June 18, 2021, at his home.
He was born June 10, 1927, in Grafton, W.Va., and was a son of Odley Stone and Dorothy (Pyles) Stone. He was a member of Black Lick United Methodist Church.
Stoney retired after 41 years of service as a truck driver for Blairsville Machine Products and was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II. He was a member of Homer City American Legion Post No. 493, Indiana Moose Lodge No. 174, United Steel Workers and Burrell Township Rod and Gun Club. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, woodworking and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 75 years, Leah V. (Turner) Stone, Black Lick; sons Wilbur E. Stone and wife Marlene; Ronald A. Stone and friend Cyndi; and Larry R. Stone and wife Jennie, all of Black Lick; grandchildren Neil Stone and wife Lawrie, Black Lick; Jeffrey Stone and wife Lauren, Delmont; Jason Stone and wife Christina, Blairsville; and Nick Stone and wife Leah, Shelocta; great-grandchildren Nathan, Tyler, Ayden, Hannah, Matthew, Grady, Colson, Rowen, Regan, Mac and Bodie; a special sister-in-law, Dorothy Gibson, and her daughter, Barbara Nicholson; and many nieces and nephews.
Stoney was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Everett Stone and wife Mary Jane; and his daughter-in-law, Cathy Stone.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville. A private funeral service by Pastor Dawn Krishart will be held Monday. Interment with military honors will be in Blairsville Cemetery.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Black Lick United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 435, Black Lick, PA 15716.