Richard Todd Coon, 49, of Trade City, North Mahoning Township, died Friday, July 7, 2023.
He was born April 12, 1974, in Indiana, son of Sandra Greenblatt and Larry Coon.
Rick was a member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in Trade City, where he was the financial secretary. He graduated from Punxsutawney Area High School and attended IUP, where he received an associate degree in business and office information systems. He also took online classes through Penn State University to further his knowledge in meteorology. He received several awards for his forecasting skills.
He enjoyed watching tennis and football, playing cards and marbles, watching nature and participating in weather forecasting contests.
Surviving relatives include his mother, Sandra Greenblatt; stepmother Judith Coon; grandmother Anna Coon; brother Michael (Kathryn) Coon; stepsister Dr. Tammie Ferringer (James Barker); nieces Allison (William), Amanda, Brandi and Emily; and a great-nephew, Hudson. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ralph Coon, and Albert and Florence Greenblatt.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Deeley Funeral Home, Punxsutawney, and from 10 to 11 a.m., Monday at the Mt. Zion Lutheran Church.
A funeral service celebrating Rick’s life will be held at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church on Monday at 11 a.m. The service will be conducted by the Rev. Joseph Boomhower accompanied by organist Keith Ferguson.
Interment will be at North Point Cemetery.
The family is indebted to his many wonderful caregivers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to: Muscular Dystrophy Association, 161 N. Clark, Suite 3550, Chicago, IL 60601.
Online condolences may be made at www.deeley funeralhome.com.
