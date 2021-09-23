Richard V. “Smitty” Smith, 78, of Dilltown, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at home.
Born March 15, 1943, in Summerhill, he was the son of Vincent Smith and Reginia (McConnell) Smith-Miller, who preceded him in death.
He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Russell and Garry Smith, and sisters Lydia Smith, Audrey Ceneskie-Plummer, Dorothy Murray, Sylvia Weymer and Carol Burkey.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Nancy (Stewart) Smith; children, Cheryl Smith, Seward; Douglas Smith and wife Stacey, Blairsville; and Bobbi Jo Smith, Dilltown; grandchildren, Kylie Mattis, Nicole Smith and Alyssa Faith; great-grandchildren, Mila, Ivy and Archer; brothers, Walter, Duane, Clifford, Jake and Edward Smith; and sisters, Lois Mullen, Evelyn Coleman and Myrtle Haines.
Richard was an avid hunter, fisherman, trapper and Pittsburgh Steelers fan who enjoyed picking mushrooms, ginseng and having picnics. He always enjoyed being outside and “vacationing at Porchville.”
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and from noon until the time of service at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh.
Pastor Barry Brown is officiating. Interment will take place in Armagh Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.thestuart funeralhomes.com.