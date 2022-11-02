Richard William Milleman, 89, of Elderton, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in his home, surrounded by his family.
Rick was born on Feb. 7, 1933, in Carrick, the son of Ivan W. and Mary E. (Ramsey) Milleman.
Rick received his bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from the University of Pittsburgh and retired as an industrial engineer in 1988 after 30 years with U.S. Steel. In his retirement, Rick and his wife, Vanessa, tended to a farm in Girty. Rick served as an elder at Hillcrest Presbyterian Church, as well as Elderton Presbyterian Church. He was recently a member of Dayton Glade Run Presbyterian Church.
Rick always enjoyed being outside, whether he was tending to his farm, cutting down trees, mowing the yard or simply relaxing in the pool. He enjoyed many family vacations, as well as youth group trips with the church. He was a very hard worker and a wonderful supporter of his family. He welcomed everyone to his house and even though he didn’t say much, he made everyone feel comfortable and as if they had a place in his home. Later in life he enjoyed going out to eat, playing cards and sitting on the patio. He spent the majority of his days giving attention to the family dog, Toby, but most of all, he cherished time spent with his family and friends.
His memory will be cherished by his loving wife of 29 years, Vanessa A. (Stegena) Milleman; his daughter, Brina N. Milleman and fiance Logan Wadding, of Dayton; as well as his church family and friends.
Friends and family will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday for visitation, with a memorial service immediately to follow at Dayton Glade Run Presbyterian Church. Pastor Sheila Wadding will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made in Richard’s memory to Dayton Glade Run Presbyterian Church, 2540 Smicksburg Road, Dayton, PA 16222.
Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc.
