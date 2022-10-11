Richla Jo McCurdy

Richla Jo (Stiles) McCurdy, 67, of Homer City, passed away Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
A beloved wife and mother, she was the daughter of Dick and Jo Ann (Byers) Stiles.
She was born Dec. 8, 1954, in Indiana.
Richla spent more than 25 years working as a tax preparer for H&R Block. In her free time, she enjoyed cooking, photography, scrapbooking and sewing. Richla was also a long-time Girl Scout troop leader. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Gary McCurdy, of Homer City; two children: Kimberly McCurdy and her partner Michael Vidovich, of Camp Hill; and Kevin McCurdy and wife Rebecca Kirkland, of Houston, Texas; two grandchildren: Aaron Fritz and wife Kelli and Marissa Murphy and partner Zach Peterson; one great-granddaughter, Skylar Peterson; two beloved aunts: Nioma “Tootie” Jones and Marjorie Byers; her best friend, Susan Elias; and her cat, Maggie.
Richla was preceded in death by her parents.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home. They will also be received from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at 10 a.m. Thursday at Trinity United Methodist Church, with Pastor Pat Lenox officiating. Interment will take place at Greenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial donations be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
