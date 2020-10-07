Rita A. Juart, 75, of Home (South Mahoning Township), passed away on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at her residence.
She was born on Nov. 1, 1944, to George and Catherine (Gundy) Slovinsky, in Sagamore.
Rita is survived by her husband of 57 years, Eugene T. Juart Sr.; two sons, Eugene T. (Sharon) Juart Jr., of Marchand, and Jeffrey A. (Kathy Koons) Juart, of Home; daughter, Annette (Kevin) Frantz, of Indiana; three grandchildren, Samantha, Shelly and Zack; great-grandsons, Preston and Jensen; sister, Catherine Lewis, of Michigan; and brother, Joe Slovinsky, of Sagamore.
She was preceded in death by her parents;
seven brothers, Delmas, John, Paul, Donald,
George, Steve and David Slovinsky; and a sister, Lillian Krecota.
Funeral services will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at the SS. Cosmas and Damian R.C. Church, 616 W. Mahoning St., Punxsutawney, with Father David Renne officiating.
Burial will take place in St. Mary’s Byzantine Cemetery, Sagamore.
Memorial contributions can be made to the VNA of Indiana County.