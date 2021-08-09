Rita A. (Askew) Lutz, 76, of Home, formerly of Heathsville, Va., passed away on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Crystal Waters Personal Care Home.
She was the daughter of William E. and Bessie (Todd) Askew, born on Nov. 12, 1944, in Clymer.
Rita married Harvey J. Lutz in 1965. She retired from the Federal Aviation Administration in Washington, D.C., in 1993. She had a love for Yorkie dogs. Rita volunteered at the local food banks and many functions at her church in Heathsville, Va.
She is survived by her cousins, Russell and Geri Johnston, of Home. Rita was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Robert and Lynn.
The family would like to thank Tom and Tina Loughry and the staff at Crystal Waters for all of the love and care given to Rita.
All services will be private for the family. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Burgess, Va.
The McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer, is assisting the Lutz family.
Online condolences may be made at www.mccaberooffh.com.