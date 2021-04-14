Rita Ann Vislosky, 89, of Indiana, died the morning of Monday, April 12, 2021, at Golden Heights Personal Care Home, Irwin.
Rita was born Feb. 14, 1932, in Bedford Township. She was a daughter of Clarence A. Imgrund and Bernadette E. (Leonard) Imgrund.
Rita married Robert Vislosky at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Indiana, on Nov. 24, 1954. They were partners in life for 64 years.
Rita was a graduate of Bedford High School in 1950 and Mercy School of Nursing in 1953. Her most cherished role was that of a mother and wife.
Rita was a member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Roman Catholic Church in Indiana, where she participated in the choir and served as a Eucharistic minister. Her family, faith and community were of the utmost importance to Rita. She served as a volunteer for several local and church related organizations, including Meals on Wheels, Catholic Daughters of America and St. Vincent De Paul Thrift Store. Rita’s generous spirit was as beautiful as the flowers that she loved so well and her influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her.
Her beautiful life will be forever cherished in the lives of her children, Paul Vislosky, Louisville, Ky.; Roberta Yates (David), Valle Crucis, N.C.; David Vislosky (Kimberly), Lafayette, Colo.; and Philip Vislosky (Shari), Irwin. Rita will also be remembered by her seven grandchildren: Sam, Julia, Jillian, Michael, Leah, Luke and Ryan; along with her sister, Jeanne Ritchey.
In addition to her husband, Robert Vislosky, Rita was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Marianne Vislosky; and her siblings: Joseph, Francis and James Imgrund and Mary Margaret Wilson.
Friends will be received Monday, April 19, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Indiana. Due to current regulations, all social distancing guidelines will be followed.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, April 20, at 10 a.m. at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church, Indiana. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorial donations in memory of Rita may be made to the Greater Pittsburgh Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org or 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.
Online condolences may be left at: www.rbfh.net.