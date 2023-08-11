Rita M. Coltri, 82, of McIntire, passed away Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at her daughter’s home.
She was born April 12, 1941, in Kent, the daughter of Olive (Cappuccini) Zanolli and Lawrence Zanolli.
Rita is survived by her husband of 62 years, Robert V. Coltri; her daughter, Robin C. Menk; and her son, Robert E. Coltri.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
In keeping with Rita’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Ferguson Funeral Home, Blairsville, PA.
