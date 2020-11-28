Rita Rochelle Wakefield

Rita Rochelle (McKavic) Wakefield, 84, of Creekside, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born in Pittsburgh on Oct. 2, 1936, she was the daughter of John McKavic and Savilla (Lutz) McKavic. She was the widow of William Wendell Wakefield, who died March 8, 2014.
Rita was a homemaker, always caring for her family. She loved to admire the colorful flowers in her flower garden. She was an avid reader, enjoyed cooking for her family, she loved eating sweets and had a general appreciation for various foods. Rita loved watching cat videos and basically anything else that involved cats. She also liked to play computer games, travel and watch the Pittsburgh Steelers.
She devoted much of her life to caring for her eldest son, Billy. Rita is survived by her four children: Billy Wakefield, Black Lick; Colleen Wakefield, Homer City; Kelly Wakefield, Las Vegas, Nev.; and John Wakefield (Gina), Rochester Mills. She is also survived by her grandson, Keenan Wakefield, and by her two brothers, Neal McKavic, Glen Campbell; and Monty McKavic, Pittsburgh.
In addition to her parents and husband, Rita was preceded in death by her brother, Vernon McKavic.
Memorial donations may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Keystone Chapter, by visiting the website and clicking donate: www.namikeystonepa.org.
A graveside funeral service will be held Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana. Service arrangements are with the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Indiana. Online condolences may be made at: www.rbfh.net.