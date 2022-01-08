Robert A. 'Bud' Beskid

Robert Allen “Bud” Beskid, 38, of Coral, died Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, peacefully at home.
He was born Dec. 1, 1983, in Indiana.
Bud enjoyed spending time working on cars and hunting and fishing in his spare time.
He also enjoying spending time with his new granddaughter, E’lheah Joy.
He is survived by his mothers, Linda Beskid and Michelle Sandolfini, and his fathers, Mark Sandolfini and Jerry Barnett; his daughters, Serenity and Olivia Beskid; and his granddaughter, E’lheah Joy. His siblings, Marcia and husband, Brad Boyer, of Indiana, Melissa Sandolfini, Mark A. Sandolfini and wife, Kelsey, of Strongstown, all survive him.
He was preceded in death by his father, Steven Beskid Jr., and his sister, Samantha Sandolfini.
Private funeral services are being held at the convenience of the family. Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to raise much needed funds to cover the funeral expenses and support the family. No donation is too small and your support would be greatly appreciated.
Please visit www.bowser fh.com to sign the online guestbook or to make a donation to the family.