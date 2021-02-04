Robert Afton Cravener, 95, of Blairsville, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at his home.
The son of John E. and Emma M. (Campbell) Cravener, he was born Aug. 25, 1925, in Black Lick.
Mr. Cravener was a veteran of the Navy and worked for 37 years at Latrobe Foundry, retiring in 1985.
He was a member of Black Lick United Methodist Church.
He liked hunting, fishing, bowling and wood working in his shop. He enjoyed spending time with his family and enjoyed ballroom dancing when he and his wife lived in Florida.
Surviving are his wife, Betty J. (Clawson) Cravener; three children, Beverly Ferry (Chris), of Blairsville; Richard A. Cravener (Marilyn), of Orlando, Fla.; and R. Dale Cravener (Sonja), of Derry; three grandchildren, Khristopher, Alejandra and Rebecca; and two great-grandchildren, Kairi and Roran.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Wilbur, Albert, Merle and William; and two sisters, Bertha Lintner and Myrtle Cravener.
As per the wishes of Mr. Cravener, there will be no visitation or service. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.