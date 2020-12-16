Robert A. Wagner, 60, of Kittanning, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
He was born on Oct. 21, 1960, in Indiana to Robert N. and Dolores J. (McIntire) Wagner.
Robert graduated from Marion Center Area High School in 1978 and was a lifelong resident of Armstrong County.
He was a member of St. Luke’s United Church of Christ, the Masonic Lodge #244 and the Coudersport Consistory. Since 2012, Robert worked for Armstrong Care Inc., where he had previously served on the board of directors. Robert raised hunting dogs for many years and was a member of the Indiana County and Rayburn Township Beagle clubs. He was a true outdoorsman and especially loved hunting. Robert could fix anything with a motor and enjoyed working on cars, gunsmithing and traveling.
His memory will be cherished by his daughters, Amy E. Wagner, of Palm Beach County, Fla., and Lindsey A. Wagner, of Kittanning; his mother, Dolores J. Wagner, of Beyer; and two sisters, Susan and Sharon.
Robert was preceded in death by his father, Robert N. Wagner, on March 16, 2014.
A memorial service will be held at a later time.
Memorial contributions may be made in Robert’s memory to the Kittanning-East Brady Masonic Lodge #244 Charity Fund, 13265 State Route 422, Kittanning, PA 16201.
Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.
