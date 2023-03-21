Robert Alan Kozak, 69, of McDonald, passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023, at St. Clair Hospital, in Pittsburgh.
Born July 5, 1953, in Utica, N.Y., he was a son of Harold S. Kozak and Eve (Wasilko) Kozak.
Robert will be missed by his brothers Brian, Jim, Rick and Ken; and his sister Joyce Baker and their families. He will also be remembered by his six nieces and nephews and three great-nieces.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law Fred; and infant great-nephew Rhys.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m., with a Parastas Service at 7 p.m., Wednesday at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Crematory of Clymer: 655 Franklin St., Clymer.
His funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. John’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Dixonville, with Fr. Ihor Protsak as celebrant. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
To offer online condolences and to read the full obituary, please visit our website at rbfh.net.