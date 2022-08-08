Robert Allen Eddy, 82, passed from this world Aug. 5, 2022, while being cared for by his loving family, in Creekside.
The son of W. Allen and Mildred P. Eddy, Robert was born March 13, 1940, and grew up in Titusville. Although known as “Bob” to the rest of the world, he was known only as “Robert” to his family and “Peypa” to his grandchildren.
As a young boy, he lost the hearing in his left ear due to a playground accident. However, this didn’t prevent him from being a gifted musician in voice and instruments. While taking care of his paper route as a teen, his customers were always aware of their paper arriving because he whistled tunes on his entire route.
Deciding your future isn’t always a linear path, and this was the way with Robert. Being a gifted student, he graduated from Titusville High School in 1958 with a scholarship to study engineering. After a year of study, he decided that this was not the path he wanted to take for his life.
Heading for the West Coast with a group of friends, Robert spent a year thinking about his future. He returned to Pennsylvania and enrolled in Indiana State Teachers College. In 1964, he earned his teaching degree, majoring in mathematics. After graduation, he was employed by McCreary Tire and Rubber Company until 1982.
Times were tough for a while, but after earning his master’s in 1985, Robert finally stepped into the position he had been created for. At Apollo-Ridge High School in Spring Church, he began his teaching career. Even a stroke while at school in 2000 failed to keep him away from teaching for long.
St. Vincent College awarded him a certificate of honor in 1997 for excellence in teaching. In 2004, the year of his retirement, he was given the Teacher of the Year Award by the Excellence Foundation of Indiana County.
Robert was a passionate chaser of interests, from guitar playing to string art, woodworking and photography. He would chase one particular interest for a few years before moving on to his next fancy.
While attending Indiana State Teachers College, Robert met the love of his life, Roberta (Bobbie) Myers. They were wed May 2, 1964. Together, they welcomed six children around the table to lively conversations and debates.
Robert had three sons: Dr. Sean Eddy (Dr. Elena Rivas), Dr. Michael Eddy (Dr. Julie Eddy) and Dr. Nicholas Eddy (Renee), and three daughters: Katherine Hubert, Thomasina Richter (Keith) and Heather Shipman (Jeremiah). Robert’s children increased the family with 14 grandchildren: Coro, Fio, Elise, Xiang, Peter, Daniel, Amelia and Alexander Eddy; Kyle, Megan, Zachariah and Rachel Richter; and Jacob and Samuel Shipman.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son, Patrick, in 1967; and his son-in-law, Adam Hubert, in 2021. His sister Katherine (Kay) Davitt (Robert) passed in 2020.
Besides his wife and children, Robert is survived by his sisters Marsha Edwards (David), of Lansdale, and Linda Holquist (David), of Naperville, Ill., and his sisters-in-law Nancy Ying (Charles), Jane Brucklacher (Barry) and Carol Cacchione.
In accordance with Robert’s wishes, there will be no services. Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Because of his love for learning and reading and the fond memories of trips to the library with his children, it is only fitting that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the Indiana Free Library, 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana, PA 15701. https:// indianafreelibrary.org/how-to-help/donate.html.
To view the online obituary, sign the online register or send condolences, visit www.robinsonlytle shoemaker.com.