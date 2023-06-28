Robert Anthony Skubic, 78, of Seward, passed away Thursday, June 1, 2023.
He was born Sept. 29, 1944, in Johnstown, son of Anthony and Anna (Cicon) Skubic.
Bob enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially with his grandson. He enjoyed attending all his grandson’s activities. Bob was a 1964 graduate of Greater Johnstown High School, a U.S. Army veteran and a 1970 graduate of the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. He will be fondly remembered for traveling with his faithful companion, Peyton.
He is survived by his children, Tammy Gornick, of Indiana; Connie McKillop and husband Ron, of Seward; and Bobby Skubic, of Tulsa, Okla.; grandson Ron McKillop III and wife Odette, of Maryland; sisters Rose Marie Mikesic and husband Ed, Ellen Kuzmyak and husband Joe, Gloria Nalosky and husband Bill, and Marlene Kott and husband Don, all of Johnstown; brothers-in-law Nick Lonesky, of Ohio, and Joe and Steve Lonesky, both of Johnstown; sisters-in-law Mary Griffith and husband Vernon, and Hellen Miller, both of Johnstown; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by wife Eva Mae (Lonesky) Skubic; in-laws Nick and Annie (Uadiski) Lonesky; brother Michael Skubic; sisters-in-law Rhonda, Lela and Janice Lonesky; and brothers-in-law John “Bucky” Lonesky and William Miller.
Friends will be received from 9 a.m. until time of memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday at Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh. Interment will take place at Armagh Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com.
