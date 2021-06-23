Robert ‘Bob’ Fairley

Robert “Bob” Burns Fairley, 83, died Saturday, June 19, 2021, at his home in Tupelo, Miss.
Bob was born on Christmas Day in 1937 in Indiana to John Burns Fairley and Grace Celia Smith Fairley. He served in the United States Army National Guard for one-and-a-half years.
At the young age of 14 years old, he started his first job with Minzy Dairy. At 25 years old he started his career at Syntron as a troubleshooter.
After a long and rewarding career, Bob retired from Linkbelt FMC, previously Syntron, at the age of 56 years old. Above all, he loved God. He spent his free time out on the green golfing. He enjoyed fast cars, boxing, the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Bob is survived by his wife of 14 years, Jan Davis Fairley; his daughter, Nancy Wicks and her husband, Jason, of Carthage, Miss.; two granddaughters, Ashley Henson and her husband, Stephen, of Brandon; and Heather Morgan, of Wichita Falls, Texas; two great-grandchildren, Presley Cleveland and Trey Hughes; stepchildren, Stacey Swann and her husband, Jalon, of Tupelo; and Lindsay Robbins and her husband, Joey, of Booneville, Miss.; five step-grandchildren, Paxton and Tanner Swann, and Kelsey and Hunter Robbins, and Bella Jackson; and one sister, Bernice Shank and her husband, Bob, of Clymer. He is also survived by his beloved poodle, Ginger.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Grace Lena Fairley; his parents; and sisters, Joanne Geracia and Shirley Laure Fairley.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the service time today at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Celebration of life will be held at 3:30 p.m. today at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Bro. Phil Ellis officiating. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed and recorded.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.