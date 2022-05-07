Robert “Bob” L. Coy, 82, of Indiana, passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at his home.
A son of Norman and Ellen Calvert Coy, he was born May 4, 1940, in Aultman.
Bob proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He was deployed to Korea during the reconstruction phase following the Korean War.
Bob had been a coal miner in the Greenwich Collieries.
Following his nearly 30-year career in the coal mines, Bob worked in maintenance at Indiana University of Pennsylvania until his retirement in 2002.
He was a member of the Indiana Roadrunners Club. Bob became an avid runner in the early 1980s and logged more than 30,000 miles while training and competing in many local 5K and 10K races.
He will always be remembered as a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by the love of his life, his high school sweetheart who became his wife of nearly 65 years, Jo Ann Ginter Coy, of Indiana; his children: Kimberly Rhea and husband Robert, of Clymer; Michele L. Kirk and husband David, of Marion Center; and Mark Coy and wife Karyn, of Pittsburgh; his siblings: Lois Bell, Nancy Oberlin and Norman “Pete” Coy; his grandchildren: Cassidy Rhea, Carson Rhea, Jacob Kirk, Travis Kirk, Madison Kirk, Dylan Coy, Jadyn Coy, Alyssa Coy, Hunter Coy and Blair Plivelic; his great-grandchildren: Kylee, Mila and Weston; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Per the family’s request, there will be no visitation. Arrangements have been entrusted to Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home.
