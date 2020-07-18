Robert “Bob” L. Shaffer, 82, of Indiana, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, while at Communities at Indian Haven.
The son of Torrance B. and Grace Coy Shaffer, he was born Jan. 27, 1938, in Penn Run.
Bob was a 1955 graduate of Indiana Joint High School and a 1965 graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Bob served in the United States Army for just over two years. He lived his entire life in Indiana County and was a self-employed contractor as well as working for the Lockard Company.
He was a life member of the Indiana Elks BPOE Lodge #931 and the Indiana Bear Club, and had membership in other local organizations including the American Legion Post 141, VFW Post 1989, Indiana Moose Lodge 174 and Fraternal Order of Eagles 1468.
Bob enjoyed seasonal couples 500 card club at friends’ homes for many years.
He spent nearly 50 years making memories at their cottage in the Allegheny Riverside Association they shared with friends and family. He enjoyed hunting, riding motorcycles/ATVs, bowling and boating on the river.
He is survived by his daughter, Barbara S. Peles and her husband, Gregory; and a granddaughter, Kathleen Peles; two sisters, Helen St. Clair, Loysburg, and Mildred Grove, Indiana; one brother, Jay L. Shaffer and wife, Sally; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Kerr Shaffer, whom he wed Aug. 20, 1960; two sisters, Margaret M. Shaffer and Jean M. Copeland; and one brother, Roy Wayne Shaffer.
Friends and family will be received on Monday from 3 to 7 p.m. with a private service to follow at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana. The Rev. Micah McMillen will officiate. An interment will take place at 10 a.m. on Tuesday in the Oakland Cemetery. Military rites will be accorded by VFW Post 1989. Due to the Pennsylvania regulations on the coronavirus, masks and social distancing will be required.
Friends may send flowers, if they wish, or memorial gifts in Bob’s honor may be made to either of Indiana’s local animal shelters. Bob was a lifetime owner of shelter cats (Max, Morris, Happy, Angel and Jessie) and he had a great fondness of all the river camp dogs.
Please include Bob’s name in the memo portion of the check. Donations may be mailed to either Indiana County Humane Society, 191 Airport Road, Indiana, PA 15701, or Four Footed Friends, 220 Beck Road, Indiana, PA 15701.